Police investigating deadly crash in Pike County

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash late last week left one Pike County man dead.

Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened just after 10:30 Friday night on U.S. 460 in Elkhorn City.

When police got to the scene, they discovered a car, driven by Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, had left the road and hit an embankment.

He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky
Jerica Blair
Eastern Kentucky native performs “God Bless America” at Music City Bowl
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
Bill Ellis
Funeral arrangements released for Bill Ellis
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

EKY elementary school reopens five months following devastating flood
(Source: AP)
Martin County declares state of emergency over ongoing water issues
Ohio escapee officials consider ‘dangerous’ caught in Logan County, West Virginia
One in critical condition following police chase in Southwest Virginia