Police investigating deadly crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash late last week left one Pike County man dead.

Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened just after 10:30 Friday night on U.S. 460 in Elkhorn City.

When police got to the scene, they discovered a car, driven by Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, had left the road and hit an embankment.

He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

