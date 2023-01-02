Perry and Knott County Schools’ superintendents give update on school closings

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools across the region are still without water, causing districts to hold off on the return of students and staff.

Perry and Knott County Schools are two of the districts that called off school on Monday due to water issues, but both of the school districts’ superintendents are hopeful that these issues will be resolved soon.

Perry County Superintendent Kent Campbell told WYMT:

“Due to the water issues throughout the county, the decision was made to postpone returning to school until Tuesday, January 3rd. A couple schools did not have water and many of our students’ homes were impacted by the outages as well. We are hopeful that water will be restored to those who are still without it and grateful for the employees who have been working diligently to repair the lines throughout the holidays. Perry County Schools will be in session starting Tuesday, January 3rd.”

Knott County Schools superintendent Brent Hoover said Knott County Schools are in a similar situation. Students there are also expected to return to the classroom on Tuesday, but Jones Fork Elementary is the exception.

Hoover said it is still experiencing a water outage, and students there are expected to return Wednesday if water service is restored.

