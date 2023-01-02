One in critical condition following police chase in Southwest Virginia

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - A police chase that went through at least two counties in Southwest Virginia ends with an arrest and a man in critical condition at a Pike County hospital.

On Thursday, December 29th, officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a police chase that was coming out of Wise County into their area.

When the chase entered Dickenson County, it started on Coeburn Mountain Road, then continued on Dickenson Highway, through Clintwood and onto The Lake Road. Deputies were told the two suspects in the car, a man and a woman, were armed and were wanted in multiple jurisdictions.

When the chase got to The Lake Road, police were ready with a spike strip, which slowed the car down, but didn’t stop it right away. The pursuit continued to the intersection of Cowpath Road with one of the suspects pointing a gun out the window at officers involved in the chase.

When the chase ended and police got out of their cruisers to take the suspects into custody, we are told the man shot himself. The woman, who was driving, was arrested on multiple charges.

The man was flown to Pikeville Medical Center and then taken to another hospital. At last check, he is still in critical condition.

No names are being released right now due to the investigation being ongoing.

You can see more info in the Facebook post below.

