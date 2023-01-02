Ohio escapee officials consider ‘dangerous’ caught in Logan County, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man being held on several felony charges who escaped from a behavioral health hospital in Columbus was arrested near Chapmanville, West Virginia on Sunday evening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Officials say Jacob Davidson was arrested just after 11:30 p.m.

Police say Davidson escaped from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus on Thursday, December 29th.

He was being held there in relation to a November officer-involved shooting in Morrow County, Ohio.

When troopers announced his escape, they said to consider him dangerous.

The United States Marshal’s Service, West Virginia State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Detective Bureau, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbus Division of Police all assisted in Davidson’s arrest, according to Highway Patrol.

No other information was released.

