New Year’s Eve crash injures 3 in Southern Kentucky

Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving multiple cars sent three people to the hospital in Wayne County Saturday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 92 and KY 90 bypass in Monticello.

When police arrived, they discovered the crash was a chain reaction caused when a Hyundai Elantra was attempting to make a left turn from KY 92 onto KY 90 and pulled into the path of a Kia Forte. The impact from that crash sent the Elantra into a Yukon Denali truck which was also sitting at the light waiting to turn.

The driver of the Elantra, Fernando Berdecia, of Monticello and the six people inside the Yukon Denali were not injured. Alice Miller, 46, of Monticello and her husband Randall, who were in the Forte and Bryan Cruz, 27, of Monticello, a passenger in Berdecia’s car were all taken to the Wayne County Hospital or Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

All are expected to be ok.

Berdecia was cited to appear in Wayne District Court at a later date for nothing having a license or insurance.

