New Knott County non-profit receives $31,500 from a Kentucky cattle farmer’s holiday charity raffle

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kate Clemons said she felt called upon to serve food to people in the Knott County community.

“Because of this I know every day that this is what he created me to do, and if you just trust in God the possibilities are endless,” said Clemons.

Following the flooding in late July, Clemons has served food to community members multiple days a week and for people like Todd Amburgey, this operation is more than food.

“It ain’t just the food here. She’s getting people clothes, heaters, blankets it’s been that way all along,” Amburgey said. “You don’t have to worry. That’s always there. She’s going to be here rain, cold. She’s been standing out here in the ice and then in the heat in the summer. It’s dependable.”

Clemons said every day isn’t easy with minimal funding and hundreds of people to feed. However, on Monday Kentucky cattle farmer, Greg Dotson showed up with a $31,500 check to Clemons and her operation as the recipient of the Dotson Christmas Charity Raffle.

“It was just phenomenal what’s going on down here in Hindman. Helping out the community and we just wanted to relieve a little pressure off of her,” said Dotson. “I know $31,500 is not going to build back Hindman, Kentucky, but it can help her serve some more meals.”

Clemons said this donation is the start to something bigger. She also announced the launch of her non-profit, Roscoe’s Daughter.

“I’ve been the only food vendor or distribution since August 27th for the whole county. So, now that I have the resources and the organization to start pulling in what we need to really grow it is just so special to me. We need help. We need a place for people to go to get supplies. We need a place for people to get meals and just all be together and offer hope,” said Clemons.

If you would like to donate to Roscoe’s Daughter, you can connect with Clemons through this link.

