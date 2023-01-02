Martin County declares state of emergency over ongoing water issues

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Another county in our area has declared a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues.

Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty made the announcement late Friday evening. Lafferty said in a video shared on the Martin County, KY Fiscal Court Facebook page the designation will help officials request additional resources.

“I know that this week has been very trying for all of us. I appreciate your patience and I ask for your continued prayers as we work through this latest water crisis,” Lafferty said in the video.

We hope to have more on this story later today on WYMT.

