Legislators gearing up for ‘short year’ legislative session

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new year means the start of a new legislative session.

Once again, Republicans have a major advantage in both chambers of the Kentucky General Assembly.

Republicans and Democrats have different priorities heading into the 2023 session, but they do look to find common ground on a few key issues to move forward on over the next 30 days.

The Republicans have a large enough majority to override any vetoes from Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.

One of the issues with bipartisan support is getting more teachers in classrooms.

“Public education, as you are aware,” said Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort). “We lost a lot of teachers. We need to try to to address that.”

“We have to have a serious conversation about teacher shortages,” Sen. Julie Raque Adams (R-Louisville) agreed. “That is a conversation we had about health care workers during the COVID years.”

Lawmakers also point to sports gambling and medical marijuana having a chance of passing this year. Those issues have bipartisan support in the House, but the Senate has been the roadblock in enacting any of that legislation.

In 2022, the General Assembly approved lower the state income tax rate and it met a trigger to be reduced by half of one percent. More triggers and laws could happen in 2023, but it’s not an issue both sides agree on.

“So the more jobs that come on line, the better that is for the economy,” Sen. Adams added. “We are able to lower that income tax for all workers.”

“So I am just very, very hesitant to encourage more tax cuts right now,” said Sen. Reggie Thomas (D-Lexington). “We have cut taxes substantially on top of that, let’s be honest, Kentucky is a low-tax state to begin with.”

The session starts on Tuesday, adjourns Friday, then re-convenes in early February. Lawmakers will be working within the parameters of the budget they passed last year.

Tuesday also sees several dozen new members sworn into the General Assembly following the November elections. In the mountains, that includes Rep.-elect Jacob Justice (R-Elkhorn City) who defeated outgoing Rep. Angie Hatton (D-Whitesburg). Rep.-elect Nick Wilson (R-Williamsburg) is also set to be sworn in, succeeding Rep. Regina Huff, who is retiring.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.