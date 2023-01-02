Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.

According to KSP, the preliminary investigation indicates that troopers were dispatched to the community of Middle Fork.

Once on scene, KSP reports two troopers fired at a man who they say “became a deadly threat to law enforcement.”

The release from KSP says the individual was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The Kentucky State Police says it is the agency’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until witnesses have been interviewed and all facts have been gathered.

