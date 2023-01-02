Kentucky falls out of AP Top 25

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, and Oscar Tshiebwe (34) walk off the court after their 89-75...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, and Oscar Tshiebwe (34) walk off the court after their 89-75 loss to Missouri in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP/WYMT) -- Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years.

The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week. They received all but one first-place vote from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday.

No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas each moved up a spot, and No. 4 UConn dropped two spots after losing to Xavier. Arizona rounded out the top 5.

Kentucky fell out of the AP Poll for the first time since the 2021-22 season following their loss to Missouri.

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Purdue(13-0)Big Ten
2Houston(14-1)American
3Kansas(12-1)Big 12
4UConn(14-1)Big East
5Arizona(13-1)Pac-12
6Texas(12-1)Big 12
7Alabama(11-2)SEC
8Tennessee(11-2)SEC
9Gonzaga(12-3)West Coast
10UCLA(13-2)Pac-12
11Virginia(10-2)ACC
12Miami(13-1)ACC
13Arkansas(11-2)SEC
14Wisconsin(10-2)Big Ten
15Indiana(10-3)Big Ten
16Duke(11-3)ACC
17TCU(12-1)Big 12
18Xavier(12-3)Big East
19Baylor(10-3)Big 12
20Missouri(12-1)SEC
21New Mexico(14-0)Mountain West
22Auburn(11-2)SEC
23Charleston(14-1)Colonial
24Ohio State(10-3)Big Ten
25Iowa State(10-2)Big 12

