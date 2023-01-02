Kentucky falls out of AP Top 25

(AP/WYMT) -- Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years.

The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week. They received all but one first-place vote from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday.

No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas each moved up a spot, and No. 4 UConn dropped two spots after losing to Xavier. Arizona rounded out the top 5.

Kentucky fell out of the AP Poll for the first time since the 2021-22 season following their loss to Missouri.

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Purdue (13-0) Big Ten 2 Houston (14-1) American 3 Kansas (12-1) Big 12 4 UConn (14-1) Big East 5 Arizona (13-1) Pac-12 6 Texas (12-1) Big 12 7 Alabama (11-2) SEC 8 Tennessee (11-2) SEC 9 Gonzaga (12-3) West Coast 10 UCLA (13-2) Pac-12 11 Virginia (10-2) ACC 12 Miami (13-1) ACC 13 Arkansas (11-2) SEC 14 Wisconsin (10-2) Big Ten 15 Indiana (10-3) Big Ten 16 Duke (11-3) ACC 17 TCU (12-1) Big 12 18 Xavier (12-3) Big East 19 Baylor (10-3) Big 12 20 Missouri (12-1) SEC 21 New Mexico (14-0) Mountain West 22 Auburn (11-2) SEC 23 Charleston (14-1) Colonial 24 Ohio State (10-3) Big Ten 25 Iowa State (10-2) Big 12

