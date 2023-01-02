Kentucky falls out of AP Top 25
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP/WYMT) -- Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years.
The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week. They received all but one first-place vote from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday.
No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas each moved up a spot, and No. 4 UConn dropped two spots after losing to Xavier. Arizona rounded out the top 5.
Kentucky fell out of the AP Poll for the first time since the 2021-22 season following their loss to Missouri.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Purdue
|(13-0)
|Big Ten
|2
|Houston
|(14-1)
|American
|3
|Kansas
|(12-1)
|Big 12
|4
|UConn
|(14-1)
|Big East
|5
|Arizona
|(13-1)
|Pac-12
|6
|Texas
|(12-1)
|Big 12
|7
|Alabama
|(11-2)
|SEC
|8
|Tennessee
|(11-2)
|SEC
|9
|Gonzaga
|(12-3)
|West Coast
|10
|UCLA
|(13-2)
|Pac-12
|11
|Virginia
|(10-2)
|ACC
|12
|Miami
|(13-1)
|ACC
|13
|Arkansas
|(11-2)
|SEC
|14
|Wisconsin
|(10-2)
|Big Ten
|15
|Indiana
|(10-3)
|Big Ten
|16
|Duke
|(11-3)
|ACC
|17
|TCU
|(12-1)
|Big 12
|18
|Xavier
|(12-3)
|Big East
|19
|Baylor
|(10-3)
|Big 12
|20
|Missouri
|(12-1)
|SEC
|21
|New Mexico
|(14-0)
|Mountain West
|22
|Auburn
|(11-2)
|SEC
|23
|Charleston
|(14-1)
|Colonial
|24
|Ohio State
|(10-3)
|Big Ten
|25
|Iowa State
|(10-2)
|Big 12
