Harlan County gathers to honor ‘pillar of the community’ Bill Ellis

By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks are gathering right now at the Harlan County High School gymnasium to honor the life and legacy of Harlan County broadcasting legend Bill Ellis.

The funeral service for Ellis is expected to start at 6 p.m.

An avid sports fan, Ellis was known as the ‘Voice of the Bears.’ Ellis would call Harlan County High School basketball games on the radio with his wife Tami.

Kale Saylor was friends with Bill for nearly 60 years. He said Bill was a tough competitor on the court.

“I remember the first Christmas vacation we had back in ‘63, he would call my house over there and tell me to get a few boys and come over, and he had the Laurel gym and we’d play ball down there,” he said.

Those who knew him say he greeted everyone with a smile and was a pillar of the Harlan community for decades.

Ellis will be buried tonight at the Resthaven Cemetery in a private ceremony.

