EKY sheriff’s office warning of new scam in their county

(WGCL)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are warning people in their county about a new scam that has recently popped up.

In a Facebook post, deputies say someone claiming to be from the power company calls and will ask you for payment over the phone or your service will be disconnected.

They advise you to never give out sensitive information, like your bank or credit card account information over the phone.

Officials say the power company will not call you asking for payment.

If you are the victim of one of these calls, you are advised to hang up and call police.

