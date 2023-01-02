EKY elementary school reopens five months following devastating flood

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Five months following the flood that would ravage several Eastern Kentucky communities, one Letcher County elementary school has opened its doors once again.

Students, faculty and staff of Martha Jane Potter Elementary School returned home on Monday after spending the beginning of the school year at Fleming-Neon Middle School.

The effects of July’s flood can still be seen through certain parts of the building, but staff say this is a safe, sanitary and welcoming environment for everyone.

”Many of our kids and families are still living in temporary housing and with other family members, so to give them back their school, its an amazing feeling and its a need. We needed to do that for them,” said Letcher County Schools superintendent Denise Yonts.

Yonts said that it is a blessing for Martha Jane Potter Elementary students to be back home. She estimates that Whitesburg Middle School should be reopening in the upcoming weeks.

