Active week of weather to start the new year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to 2023! The forecast looks to keep us hopping for the next several days, so buckle up.

Today and Tonight

Watch out for some dense fog this morning. Some counties are even under a Dense Fog Advisory until later this morning. Remember, most of the kiddos go back to school today following the Christmas break, so watch out for school buses, especially in the fog. Temperatures are once again all over the place. Some will wake up in the 30s while others will wake up in the 50s. We’re going to split the difference and call it the mid-40s.

I wish I could say we have a nice first Monday of the year, but that would not be truthful. While I will not rule out a few peeks of sunshine today, I think most of the day will be dreary. We have a stray chance for showers off and on for most of the day, so keep your rain gear handy. Highs will soar into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Tonight, the overcast skies continue and rain chances increase, especially late. Lows will stay steady close to 60 overnight.

Extended Forecast

Disclaimer: Tuesday is a fight between the models and they are almost evenly distributed between scenarios, so here is what we expect to happen. We suspect scattered showers will continue to start the morning and then a line of showers and storms will move through the region in the afternoon and evening hours. It will be a windy day with gusts up to 30mph or better out of the southwest at times. That will push our highs back into the upper 60s. About 1/3 of the region is under a low-end severe weather threat for Tuesday. I suspect damaging winds will be our main concern. We will keep you posted every step of the way. Stay tuned to our social media and the First Alert Weather app for the latest updates. The chances for showers and storms continue for a while into the nighttime hours before becoming more scattered late. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Chances for rain continue early Wednesday before wrapping up to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay fairly mild for one more day, topping out in the low 60s early before dropping into the low 40s overnight.

Thursday and Friday look dreary at times, with maybe a few peeks of sunshine at times. Stray rain chances stick with us on Thursday, but I think Friday is mainly dry. Highs will top out in the mid-40s on Thursday and low-40s on Friday.

I wish I could say the extended forecast looks better, but I think we stay dreary into the weekend and the first part of next week too. We’ll see how it plays out.

