UK Women’s basketball drops second SEC game

Kentucky womens basketball head coach Kyra Elzy post-game versus Arkansas
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky women’s basketball lost their second straight SEC match up versus Arkansas, 71-50.

Kentucky had to play without veteran guard, Robyn Benton, who is listed as “day-to-day.”

Blair Green led the team in scoring with 14 points in 33 minutes of play.

Maddie Scherr also had a solid game, putting in eight points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.

“We just can’t be discouraged and keep our head down,” said Kentucky guard Blair Green. “We just have to keep working and just look at earlier. I mean, like we kind of know what we went through last year and we don’t want to continue that trend. So it just starts in practice, just getting more defensive reps. Just bringing that energy in practice just not going through the motions and yeah, just staying aggressive.”

UK has lost five of it’s last six games, last week losing to Missouri 74-71.

“Myself and the coaching staff will go back and evaluate how we’re playing and the changes that we need to make,” said Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy. “It’s still early but obviously what we’re doing isn’t working. The goal is to win and we’ve got to find a way to do that.”

Kentucky will look to bounce back this Thursday, January 5th, against Georgia.

