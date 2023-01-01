Staying mild to start the new year, tracking rain and storms by Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Above-average temperatures continue into 2023. However, cooler air will return by the end of the week. We are also tracking rain and storm chances by Tuesday.

Tonight through Monday night

Thankfully, we are ringing in 2023 on a quiet note. We stay dry under a partly cloudy sky through tonight. However, dense fog will be possible in some places, so please use caution on the road. Temperatures bottom out in the mid-40s.

Most of your Monday looks dry and warm. High temperatures top out in the mid-60s under a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us will be dry.

Clouds increase into Monday night as our next weather system moves closer to the region. Scattered showers will be possible, especially after midnight. Overnight lows only fall into the mid-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. It will also be breezy through Monday night. Winds could gust up to 25 mph at times.

Tracking Rain and Storm Chances

Tuesday is looking soggy as showers and storms will be likely under a cloudy sky. You will need the rain gear if you have any plans. Temperatures soar into the upper-60s and lower-70s by Tuesday afternoon! A strong storm or two can not be ruled out, but the overall threat of severe weather is low. However, some of the rain could be heavy at times, so have the WYMT First Alert Weather app just in case. Gusty winds will also be possible. Again, we could see gusts up to 25 mph.

Scattered showers look to linger into Wednesday, especially during the first half of the day. Temperatures remain mild. We top out in the low-to-mid-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Cooler air will filter into the region by Wednesday night. Lows tumble into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Cooler Air Returns

The big story by the end of the week will be cooler air. Highs on Thursday only top out in the mid-to-upper-40s under a partly cloudy sky. On Friday, highs look to stay in the upper-30s, and lows fall into the upper-20s by Friday night.

In terms of precipitation, models are not in great agreement by the end of the week. A stray shower or snow flurry can not be ruled out on Thursday and Friday, but the overall threat looks low. We will keep an eye on it and keep you updated.

