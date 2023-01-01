Retired medical professional recalls working holidays in the emergency room

WATCH | Retired Medical Professional Recalls Late Nights in the ER
By Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Joseph Richardson worked in the emergency medicine field for nearly 40 years.

In one way or another, he’s seen it all.

Contrary to what many might think, he said the craziest incidents rarely happened on the holidays.

“At least for the last ten years a typical New Year’s Eve is a very slow evening. You didn’t have many people who didn’t need to be there,” Richardson said.

One of the biggest issues they run into on New Year’s Eve is alcohol related.

He says injuries can range from minor, from fighting or major traumas, from car wrecks.

“Over the years, I’ve seen several tragedies from people who got intoxicated and didn’t behave as they normally would. They took risks, not only with their own lives, but the lives of others by getting behind the wheel and driving,” he said.

Richardson adds that urgent situations or emergencies are on a case by case basis.

Some people should expect longer wait times for minor issues, but if you feel as if you need medical care, it is important to go to the emergency room.

“Usually on a holiday we would see more sick kids because the doctors offices were closed. A sick child in my mind is always an emergency, or at least an urgency,” Richardson said.

As the night winds down for some, or just begins for those ringing in the new year, Richardson credits local law enforcement, EMS and fire services for keeping more people safe.

“I think in general society’s done a really good job, especially here locally, for kind of shutting that down.”

Richardson added that the holidays can take a toll on peoples mental health as well, and he encourages people to check up on others and see a medical professional if needed.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ellis
Funeral arrangements released for Bill Ellis
Jerica Blair
Eastern Kentucky native performs “God Bless America” at Music City Bowl
fire
Explosion, fire reported at Big Stone Gap apartment complex
Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest...
Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate

Latest News

ADPH is warning parents to keep their children home from school when sick.
Local doctor provides tips on keeping kids healthy
(Left) Riley Dove (Center) River Aubrey (Right) Azrael Lee Boaz Prada
Kentucky hospitals welcome first babies of the new year
Coach Cal Post-Louisville
Coach Stoops Destin Wade and Trevin Wallace - Music City Postgame Press Conference