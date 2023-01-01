President Biden to travel to Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Wednesday, January 4th, President Biden is expected to be in Covington, where he will give remarks about the economy and infrastructure.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced $1.635 billion in funding for the construction of a companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge.

“The President will deliver remarks on how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind,” the White House said in a statement Sunday.

The new bridge project is expected to improve traffic flow and increase safety, without adding tolls.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023, according to Governor Beshear.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.