President Biden to travel to Covington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Wednesday, January 4th, President Biden is expected to be in Covington, where he will give remarks about the economy and infrastructure.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced $1.635 billion in funding for the construction of a companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge.

“The President will deliver remarks on how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind,” the White House said in a statement Sunday.

The new bridge project is expected to improve traffic flow and increase safety, without adding tolls.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023, according to Governor Beshear.

