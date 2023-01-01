Harlan County community remembers legendary broadcaster Bill Ellis

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Legendary broadcaster Bill Ellis died Friday afternoon after battling a fire outside of his home. He was 77.

Ellis was on the sidelines during many Harlan County High School games throughout his life. His voice echoed throughout the mountains.

“During the games, he would always make it a point to articulate and describe to the best of his ability what was going on,” Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley, who broadcasted alongside Ellis for 10 years, said.

His impact, however, went beyond analysis.

“Three words to describe Bill Ellis the best are ‘blessed every day,’ because that’s what he told everyone when anyone asked him how he was doing. He was blessed every day. Didn’t matter what kind of personal struggles he was going through,” Mosley said.

Ellis’ death came as a shock to the community, as folks are still trying to process how Harlan County will move on without him.

Even when he stepped down because of health issues a few years ago, Ellis seemed invincible.

“I got the phone call, and I’m still thinking at worst he’s wrecked or run into a ditch. Never did I think this would be getting a call about Bill (Ellis),” WTUK 105.1 General Manager Jeff Capps said.

While he is gone physically, Ellis’ legacy will live on forever.

“I automatically think it was because he was on the radio that’s how he got to know everybody. Bill knew everybody anyways. He didn’t meet a stranger,” Jeff Capps said.

Harlan County High School plans to honor Bill Ellis with a moment of silence before the next boys and girls varsity basketball games.

