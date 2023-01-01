Harlan County community remembers legendary broadcaster Bill Ellis

(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Legendary broadcaster Bill Ellis died Friday afternoon after battling a fire outside of his home. He was 77.

Ellis was on the sidelines during many Harlan County High School games throughout his life. His voice echoed throughout the mountains.

“During the games, he would always make it a point to articulate and describe to the best of his ability what was going on,” Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley, who broadcasted alongside Ellis for 10 years, said.

His impact, however, went beyond analysis.

“Three words to describe Bill Ellis the best are ‘blessed every day,’ because that’s what he told everyone when anyone asked him how he was doing. He was blessed every day. Didn’t matter what kind of personal struggles he was going through,” Mosley said.

Ellis’ death came as a shock to the community, as folks are still trying to process how Harlan County will move on without him.

Even when he stepped down because of health issues a few years ago, Ellis seemed invincible.

“I got the phone call, and I’m still thinking at worst he’s wrecked or run into a ditch. Never did I think this would be getting a call about Bill (Ellis),” WTUK 105.1 General Manager Jeff Capps said.

While he is gone physically, Ellis’ legacy will live on forever.

“I automatically think it was because he was on the radio that’s how he got to know everybody. Bill knew everybody anyways. He didn’t meet a stranger,” Jeff Capps said.

Harlan County High School plans to honor Bill Ellis with a moment of silence before the next boys and girls varsity basketball games.

You can read the entire obituary for Bill Ellis here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ellis
Funeral arrangements released for Bill Ellis
Jerica Blair
Eastern Kentucky native performs “God Bless America” at Music City Bowl
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
fire
Explosion, fire reported at Big Stone Gap apartment complex
Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest...
Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire

Latest News

ADPH is warning parents to keep their children home from school when sick.
Local doctor provides tips on keeping kids healthy
(Left) Riley Dove (Center) River Aubrey (Right) Azrael Lee Boaz Prada
Kentucky hospitals welcome first babies of the new year
Coach Cal Post-Louisville
(Source: KEYC)
Retired medical professional recalls working holidays in the emergency room