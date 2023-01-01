LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On January 1, there are changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Department of Revenue, in the 2022 Kentucky legislation in House Bill 8 there were some changes made to how some services are going to be taxed within the state.

In the area of sales and use tax, 34 additional service categories become subject to tax.

Businesses that provide the new services are required to collect the 6% sales tax from their customers.

House Bill 8 also creates several sales and use tax exemptions.

Here are the following changes that were made:

-An expansion of the 1% state transient room tax along with the various local transient room taxes to include campgrounds and RV parks.

-KRS 138.472 establishes a new 6% excise tax on the gross receipts of vehicle rentals, peer to peer car sharing rentals, transportation network company services, taxicab services and limousine services.

-KRS 138.477 imposes a new excise tax on electric vehicle power distributed by an electric power dealer to charge electric vehicles in the state at the rate of three cents ($0.03) per kilowatt hour. There are also annual electric vehicle owner registration fees established in KRS 138.475. The effective date for the electric vehicle power tax and electric vehicle registration fees is January 1, 2024.

These changes went into effect on January 1.

To learn more about the changes made to sales tax on services, click or tap here.

