Behavioral Health Specialist gives tips on maintaining New Year’s resolutions

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether it’s to lose weight, start a business, or to reduce stress, just setting goals for the New Year can benefit your well-being.

“There are a lot of benefits to setting goals or making New Year’s resolutions,” said behavioral health specialist Dr. Jonathan Martin. “It’s always good to have a good idea of what you want to do or what you want to change or kind of pick certain aspects of your life that you want to focus on, or improve on based on how the previous year was.”

Dr. Martin said the best way to stick to any New year’s resolutions is to set realistic goals for yourself.

“Don’t expect to run a marathon at the end of January if you haven’t before, so make sure they’re in the realm of possibility,” he said. “Also, make sure you give yourself enough leeway and flexibility that you can adjust those goals and that you can meet yourself where you are when you’re accomplishing them.”

Dr. Martin added that carrying out your goals takes time, so taking breaks to look back and evaluate your progress is okay.

“If you find yourself getting frustrated or bogged down by it, step back, revaluate, take a minute from it, and see, ‘what kind of things have I done from it that has worked? What hasn’t worked? What could I change? Is this a feasible or ideal goal now that some time has passed and I know more about what its gonna take?’” he said.

Dr. Martin said if you don’t complete any of your goals this year, it is important to not let that get you down. Measuring your progress periodically can help you evaluate how much you have accomplished versus focusing on how much you have not.

