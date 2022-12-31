Wise County Dispatch back to regular operations after ‘explosives’ threat

WISE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wise County Dispatch is back to regular operations after receiving a threat on Friday.

Police said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. saying explosives had been placed at the courthouse and the justice center.

In an initial press release, officials said there was no evidence to confirm the threat was legitimate, but it was still being taken seriously.

Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said they were forced to temporarily move their dispatch center to a new location.

In an update on Facebook, they said the Wise County Dispatch was back to regular operations.

The post did not mention any suspects.

