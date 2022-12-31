Suspect arrested following bomb threats in Wise County

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A man is in custody following a false bomb threat via a 911 call to Wise County Dispatch.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Wise County Dispatch received a call from a man claiming there were bombs planted at the Wise County Justice Center and Wise County Courthouse which led to evacuations and heavy response from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and other local agencies.

“We evacuated, of course, the sheriff’s office. That includes the magistrates, dispatchers, the registers office, litter control and then, of course, the courthouse,” said Sgt. Garth Nicely of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. “It very well could have been actual. Even not being a real threat, it put a big dilemma in our day. I mean, a lot of resources were used, our dispatch had to be relocated.”

Law enforcement and bomb detection K9s searched and cleared both buildings before allowing anyone to enter. Records were pulled and, after an investigation, warrants were issued and later served on 42-year-old David Lee Graham of Wise, Va.

“[Graham] was picked up without incident yesterday evening, served on those warrants, and was committed to regional jail in Duffield,” said Sgt. Nicely.

Officials say that, along with two felony charges for making bomb threats, Graham could also be responsible for the reimbursement of any expenses used in the response to the false threats.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.