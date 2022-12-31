Suspect arrested following bomb threats in Wise County

Graham was charged with two felony counts of making bomb threats.
Graham was charged with two felony counts of making bomb threats.(WYMT)
By Keaton Hall and Jordan Mullins
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A man is in custody following a false bomb threat via a 911 call to Wise County Dispatch.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Wise County Dispatch received a call from a man claiming there were bombs planted at the Wise County Justice Center and Wise County Courthouse which led to evacuations and heavy response from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and other local agencies.

“We evacuated, of course, the sheriff’s office. That includes the magistrates, dispatchers, the registers office, litter control and then, of course, the courthouse,” said Sgt. Garth Nicely of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. “It very well could have been actual. Even not being a real threat, it put a big dilemma in our day. I mean, a lot of resources were used, our dispatch had to be relocated.”

Law enforcement and bomb detection K9s searched and cleared both buildings before allowing anyone to enter. Records were pulled and, after an investigation, warrants were issued and later served on 42-year-old David Lee Graham of Wise, Va.

“[Graham] was picked up without incident yesterday evening, served on those warrants, and was committed to regional jail in Duffield,” said Sgt. Nicely.

Officials say that, along with two felony charges for making bomb threats, Graham could also be responsible for the reimbursement of any expenses used in the response to the false threats.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ellis
Funeral arrangements released for Bill Ellis
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
Woman killed in Logan County crash
Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured
Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest...
Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire
The family said they are accepting donations to help with funeral costs.
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting

Latest News

Goose
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
Thousands of Southwest flights were canceled across the country.
Southwest begins issuing refunds for holiday travel changes
Jerica Blair
Eastern Kentucky native performs “God Bless America” at Music City Bowl
Middlesboro Police Chief Michael Orr
Middlesboro Police Chief retires after 20 years of service
Water
Knott Co. under state of emergency as water outages continue