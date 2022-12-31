Perry Co. officials put together meal for flood survivors

Hazard flood survivors meal
Hazard flood survivors meal(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County and City of Hazard officials put together a New Year’s Eve meal for flood survivors staying at Perry County Park.

All of the fixings combined for a holiday gift from officials to survivors.

“I mean, people have been displaced for five months, living in travel trailers. We wanna just tell them that we haven’t forgotten about you,” Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said.

The dinner is also a reminder that local officials realize the road ahead is long for people still in campers.

“I don’t see any end in sight soon. You know, if you’ve lost your entire home, but at least we can try to do certain things for you,” Happy Mobelini said.

Flood survivors appreciate the help, especially after a hard holiday season remembering all that was lost.

“(Mayor) Mobelini, and everybody, they’ve been nice. The church people have helped us a whole lot. It’s just wonderful. They helped us with Christmas,” flood survivor Ronald Noble said.

With that said, survivors like Noble and his family are still waiting for federal monetary assistance to get back on their feet.

“Yeah, I’d like to get back to my place, but I can’t do nothing until they settle with me,” Ronald Noble said.

While the holiday season has been different this year for a lot of Eastern Kentuckians, the love from each other has helped everyone push through.

