One man dead following Harlan County fire

Bill Ellis
Bill Ellis(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County.

The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community.

Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his home.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Ellis was a popular local broadcaster. He retired in 2019 because of health issues.

The incident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

