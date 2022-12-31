Mild, soggy end to 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around to close out 2022, and temperatures remain mild into the new year.

Tonight through Sunday night

Scattered showers stick around into the evening, but most of the rain looks to taper off just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations. We can not completely rule out a stray shower tonight, but most of us will be dry as the clock hits midnight. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Mild temperatures continue into 2023! Highs top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s on New Year’s Day under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, a stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us will be dry.

The weather looks calm and comfortable into Sunday night. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-40s.

Unsettled Weather Pattern

Most of your Monday looks dry and warm. High temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-60s under a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers will start to increase by Monday night and Tuesday. Lows only fall into the mid-50s.

Tuesday is looking soggy as showers and storms will be likely, and some of the rain could be heavy at times. Be sure to have the WYMT First Alert Weather app just in case. Temperatures will be 20-25º warmer than normal! We should be in the mid-40s, but highs on Tuesday reach the upper-60s, and some people may reach the lower-70s!

Scattered showers look to linger into Wednesday. Again, temperatures top out in the lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. However, lows will be much cooler. We fall into the upper-30s by Wednesday night.

Extended Forecast

Cooler, drier air looks to filter into the region by Thursday. Highs only reach the mid-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds, and lows fall into the lower-30s.

We look dry and cool on Friday. Highs look to stay in the upper-30s and lower-40s, and lows look to fall into the upper-20s.

