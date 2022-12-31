Middlesboro Police Chief retires after 20 years of service

Middlesboro Police Chief Michael Orr
Middlesboro Police Chief Michael Orr(The City of Middlesboro Kentucky)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson announced the retirement of Police Chief Michael Orr.

Orr served with the Middlesboro Police Department for 20 years.

He was promoted to Chief on July 27, 2020.

“Mike Orr has served the city of Middlesboro and its citizens with pride and distinction. We thank him for his long and honest service to our city,” Mayor Nelson said.

Joe Holder, the current Captain of the Middlesboro Police Department, was appointed as interim Chief of Police.

Holder has been with the department since May of 2003.

