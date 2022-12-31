Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

Beshear signed the orders last month. He said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people.

“Like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer,” Beshear said.

If you’re diagnosed with any of the 21 conditions listed in the order, you can use marijuana to treat yourself starting January 1st. But there are limitations.

You need to buy the marijuana from a state that legally sells it and keep the receipt, you can’t have more than eight ounces, and you need proof that you’ve been diagnosed with one of the conditions.

“This is such a better answer for than 16, 17 prescriptions. Most of them opioids,” Beshear said.

While the order does open the door to medical marijuana use, there are still some obstacles, especially for people in Louisville.

Marijuana isn’t legal in Indiana and only people who live in Ohio can buy it there.

Illinois, Virginia, and Missouri are the closest states where marijuana is fully legal.

“The executive order isn’t going to make it convenient for anyone on the medical marijuana front. What it will ensure is that they’re not a criminal,” Beshear said.

Beshear said this is why it’s important that the Kentucky legislature legalize medical marijuana.

“I am the first to admit that the executive order is imperfect because the legislature should’ve done this a long time ago,” Beshear said.

The other executive order he signed was about regulating Delta 8. Delta 8 is between marijuana and hemp. It has THC, but lower than marijuana.

Beshear said a Kentucky court has ruled it legal.

“I want our people to get it close to home, and I don’t want them to have to drive to Illinois, but that takes an act of the legislature,” Beshear said.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron criticized the governor when signed the order in November. He said the general assembly must be allowed to have their say.

The state legislature meets on January 3, two days after the orders take effect.

