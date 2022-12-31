KY Fish and Wildlife collecting Christmas trees for fish habitat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For decades, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has used Christmas trees to improve fish habitat.

“Fish need fish habitat in the form of woody debris in our lakes, and all of our lakes in Kentucky are aging. With that age comes decay of woody debris, so we replenish a lot of that lost habitat with Christmas trees. This is just one of the tools that we use to replace that fish habitat,” said Habitat Program Coordinator for KDFWR, Joseph Zimmerman.

The trees are used to create fish attractors for lakes across the state. They will be used to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as create new ones.

“Fish will use these as a feeding area. They’ll use them as cover and refuge, and possibly even a spawning area if we put them in shallower water,” said Zimmerman. “Your live tree is either gonna be mulched or go to a landfill. We’re gonna repurpose this.”

Trees can be dropped off during daylight hours from December 26 through January 15. For a full list of drop-off locations, click here. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife asks that you clean your tree of all artificial decorations, lights, tinsel, and ornaments before dropping it off.

We ran into Bo Black at the Lexington tree drop-off site.

“For the last 20 years, I’ve wintered in Florida. So this is the first tree I’ve had in 20 years. Going to a good cause. It’s not often you get to pitch in and help with little effort,” said Black.

Zimmerman explained that he doesn’t typically get to spend time at the tree drop-off sites.

“That was pretty neat that we’re here and got to see him donating his tree and also seeing that he’s an angler and he sees the importance of it,” said Zimmerman.

If you’re an angler, Zimmerman says you can benefit from the ‘Christmas Trees for the Fishes’ program. KDFWR provides maps to help people find hotspots of fish activity. Zimmerman recommends reaching out to your local district fisheries biologist for more information.

“Give them a try. Ya know, maybe they’ll increase your success next time you’re out on the water,” said Zimmerman.

