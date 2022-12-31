Knott Co. under state of emergency as water outages continue

Water
Water(Arizona's Family)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson declared a state of emergency for Knott County on Saturday due to water outages.

Dobson said people in Mousie have been without water for several days. He said last week’s winter storm wreaked havoc on the region’s water system.

The City of Hindman is also facing a water shortage. Dobson said Southern Water of Floyd County is unable to provide Hindman with water due to their own water breaks.

He said it is estimated to be two days before they are able to pump water to Hindman.

State Emergency Management will provide bottled water to people in Knott County at the Knott County ATV Center around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ellis
One man dead following Harlan County fire
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
Woman killed in Logan County crash
Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured
The family said they are accepting donations to help with funeral costs.
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting
Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest...
Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire

Latest News

HAZARD WATER PLANT
City of Hazard provides water update, boil water advisory in effect for some
Hazard flood survivors meal
Perry Co. officials put together meal for flood survivors
Best ways to deal with pet allergies
KDFWR collecting trees for fish habitat
KY Fish and Wildlife collecting Christmas trees for fish habitat