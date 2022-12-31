Kentucky bounces back with 86-63 win over Louisville

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Dec. 31, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After struggling against Yale and UCLA, Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin was relegated to coming off the bench the last two games (Florida A&M and at Missouri). In those games, he played a total of 32 minutes and scored just four points, all against FAMU.

But Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave Toppin the starting nod on Saturday against Louisville and the senior responded in a big way. He scored 15 points in the first half on his way to a career-high 24 points as the Cats topped the Cards 86-63 on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

Toppin made 10 of 15 from the floor and four of six from the line on his way to his career-high effort. He added seven rebounds and two assists in the game.

Oscar Tshiebwe had another double-double, this time with 24 points and 14 rebounds. He also had two assists and two steals. Freshman Cason Wallace had 17 points for the Cats, adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

