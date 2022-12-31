Funeral arrangements released for Bill Ellis

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced for Bill Ellis on Saturday.

Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed Ellis died following a brush fire in Harlan County.

The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community.

Bianchi said Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his home.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Ellis was a popular local broadcaster. He retired in 2019 because of health issues.

The incident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

A visitation is scheduled for Monday, January 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harlan County High School Gymnasium.

Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m.

A private burial service will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

You can read the entire obituary for Bill Ellis here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.