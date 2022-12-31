Explosion, fire reported at Big Stone Gap apartment complex

fire
fire(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department confirmed they responded to an apartment complex fire.

The four-unit complex is located on Wyandotte Avenue. It is across from the PV National Bank.

Officials said they got a report of an explosion and fire on Friday, but they confirmed nobody was inside the apartment during the fire.

A fire official said there was a propane heater and propane tanks inside the apartment.

