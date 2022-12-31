City of Hazard provides water update, boil water advisory in effect for some

HAZARD WATER PLANT
HAZARD WATER PLANT(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities issued an update on the water situation on Saturday.

They said water is being restored to Highway 15 North and Highway 28. Water is also being pushed to Buckhorn.

Water is also being restored to Highway 80, Lost Creek, Pigeon Roost, Ary, Dwarf, Bulan, Hiner and Lotts Creek.

Officials said water is also being pushed to the south end of the county, but crews will do this area in sections to make sure the lines are stable.

“Please remember higher elevations will be the last to be restored. All the lines have to fill first and the pumping stations need adequate water to operate correctly without damaging the equipment,” officials said.

A boil water advisory was issued for the entire water system except for Hazard city limits and Airport Gardens. Officials will send out updates when the advisory is lifted.

If you see a leak, you can call the Hazard Water Plant. It is open 24/7.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ellis
One man dead following Harlan County fire
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
Woman killed in Logan County crash
Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured
The family said they are accepting donations to help with funeral costs.
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting
Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest...
Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire

Latest News

Water
Knott Co. under state of emergency as water outages continue
Hazard flood survivors meal
Perry Co. officials put together meal for flood survivors
Best ways to deal with pet allergies
KDFWR collecting trees for fish habitat
KY Fish and Wildlife collecting Christmas trees for fish habitat