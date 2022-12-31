City of Hazard provides water update, boil water advisory in effect for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities issued an update on the water situation on Saturday.

They said water is being restored to Highway 15 North and Highway 28. Water is also being pushed to Buckhorn.

Water is also being restored to Highway 80, Lost Creek, Pigeon Roost, Ary, Dwarf, Bulan, Hiner and Lotts Creek.

Officials said water is also being pushed to the south end of the county, but crews will do this area in sections to make sure the lines are stable.

“Please remember higher elevations will be the last to be restored. All the lines have to fill first and the pumping stations need adequate water to operate correctly without damaging the equipment,” officials said.

A boil water advisory was issued for the entire water system except for Hazard city limits and Airport Gardens. Officials will send out updates when the advisory is lifted.

If you see a leak, you can call the Hazard Water Plant. It is open 24/7.

