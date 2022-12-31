Cats shut out against Iowa in TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade, left, is brought down by Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44)...
Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade, left, is brought down by Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) during the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 31, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky was unable to find the endzone against the Iowa Hawkeyes, falling 21-0 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Kentucky and freshman quarterback Destin Wade had just 185 yards of total offense, breaking a 20-game nonconference win streak.

This is the Wildcat’s first bowl loss since the 2017 Music City Bowl, falling to Northwestern.

Kentucky finishes the season 7-6.

