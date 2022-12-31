Cats shut out against Iowa in TransPerfect Music City Bowl

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky was unable to find the endzone against the Iowa Hawkeyes, falling 21-0 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Kentucky and freshman quarterback Destin Wade had just 185 yards of total offense, breaking a 20-game nonconference win streak.

This is the Wildcat’s first bowl loss since the 2017 Music City Bowl, falling to Northwestern.

Kentucky finishes the season 7-6.

