Best ways to deal with pet allergies

(WXIX)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WAVE) - Pets can be a common gift around the holiday season, but is a new cat or dog the culprit behind your sneezing?

Allergist Sandra Hong, MD, with Cleveland Clinic explains some of the symptoms that could mean you’re allergic to your four-legged friend.

“When people get a pet, they can have a lot of acute symptoms right away if they’re allergic,” Dr. Hong said. “Your eyes and nose could itch. You could also experience sneezing and a stuffy nose.”

Dr. Hong said people with pet allergies are reacting to proteins found in the animal’s fur, skin, urine and saliva.

Any pet can produce allergens, and there is no such thing as a hypoallergenic cat or dog.

With this in mind, there are some options to alleviate the symptoms of pet allergies.

Dr. Hong recommends keeping pets out of the bedroom and off furniture, especially if it has upholstery.

It’s also a good idea to put an air filter in rooms where your cat or dog spends a lot of time.

As far as cleaning, make sure to vacuum regularly and wipe down hard surfaces with a damp cloth.

Dr. Hong said the allergens that cats produce can linger a lot longer when compared to a dog.

“When it comes to cats, the protein we’re allergic to lasts and lingers for a long time, so that protein doesn’t break down for up to four months,” Dr. Hong said. “If a family decided to remove a cat from their home environment, or if you visited a family with cats, the protein lingers for four months.”

Although you can’t get rid of pet allergies, Dr. Hong said there are different treatment options for symptoms, including medications and allergy shots.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ellis
One man dead following Harlan County fire
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
Woman killed in Logan County crash
Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured
The family said they are accepting donations to help with funeral costs.
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting
Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest...
Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire

Latest News

Soaring diesel prices putting strain on drivers, distributors
Photo Courtesy: Grey Matters Whitesburg/Brandon Robinson
5th Annual Grey Matters 5K/10K coming in May!
Kathy Stumbo
Paintsville ARH names new CEO
Corbin hospital allowing more visitors as COVID numbers go down
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has created a new position within the office which...
AG Daniel Cameron joins DOJ, other states for $16 million drug testing settlement