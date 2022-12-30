Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured

Woman killed in Logan County crash
Woman killed in Logan County crash
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Thursday in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Pecks Mill area that injured three others, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Della Browning was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a release.

Investigators say Browning was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt that also carried two children. A girl was flown to CAMC General in Charleston where she’s listed in critical condition.

A boy in the Cobalt was treated at Logan Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Investigators say the other vehicle involved was a Toyota Tacoma. A man driving the Tacoma was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the driver of the Cobalt was headed south, went left of center and collided with the northbound Tacoma.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit filed over Magoffin County school bus crash
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Destiny McMillion
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
Photo Courtesy: Rowan County Coroner's Office Facebook
Man killed in Rowan County crash

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Weekend Forecast: Mild temps carry us through final days of 2022, rain chances return for New Years Eve
water issues
Hazard Water - Dakota 11
martin water
Martin Water - Keaton 11
lawsuit
Magoffin Co Lawsuit