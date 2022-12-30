Weekend Forecast: Mild temps carry us through final days of 2022, rain chances return for New Year’s Eve

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re in our final two days of the year! Fortunately (or unfortunately, if you are a fan of cold air), the above average temperature trend will stick around for a few more days.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start and end the day on a dry note. We have another wild swing in temperatures again this morning. Today, it’s upper 30s to upper 50s. What a crazy end to December. Look for sunshine early and more clouds later in the afternoon and evening hours. I don’t think our rain chances move in until overnight.

We’re going to try 66 for a high today. These south and southwest winds are killing us our forecast for high temperatures. We went 61 yesterday after getting about 5 degrees warmer than what we forecasted the day before. Guess what happened? NWS Jackson made it to 67 on Thursday. Someone will probably knock on the 70s door this afternoon if this trend continues.

Once the clouds move in tonight and the rain chances pick up, we should drop to right around 50 for an overnight low.

Weekend Forecast

If you have plans for New Year’s Eve, an umbrella will need to be part of them. Off-and-on showers will be likely all day Saturday as highs make their way into the mid to upper 50s. The rain could be heavy at times. There is one bit of saving grace for those who will be celebrating at midnight: The models have the bulk of the rain moving out by then. Keep the rain gear handy, just in case, but I think you might be alright.

The first day of 2023 should start on a dry note with a few morning clouds before the sun makes another appearance by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out right around the 60-degree mark.

Extended Forecast

The mild temperatures will continue into the first week of the new year, but our attention turns to Monday night and Tuesday when it comes to the weather. We are closely watching a system that could cause our temperatures to not only soar to near 70 on Tuesday, but could bring us the chances for strong to severe storms ahead of a front that should move through on Wednesday. We’re still a little far out, but the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the western part of the state for an increased chance to see some of those stronger storms. We’ll keep watching it and keep you posted.

