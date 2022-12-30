Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire

Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest...
Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky man was killed in a late-night house fire on Thursday.

Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty in Casey County.

“We got called out around 11 o’clock to a structure fire, and they said it was entrapment. When we arrived there, the structure was fully involved. We got the fire knocked down and found the victim in the rear of the house,” said Chief Troy Sanders with the Poplar Springs Fire Department.

The coroner identified the man as 78-year-old DeWayne Whited. Officials said he was found in the living room area of the home.

“It’s hard to work a fire like that anytime of the year. I just tell everyone to pray for that family. That is what they need,” Sanders added.

Firefighters were on the scene until about 3 a.m. Friday.

DeWayne Whited’s son said his father served in the National Guard. He also worked with small engines and as an electrician.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit filed over Magoffin County school bus crash
Destiny McMillion
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
James Brown, 33, of Lynch, died March 20th, 2022 in a roof collapse at INMET's Darby Fork mine...
MSHA report: Safety lapses caused accident that killed Harlan County miner

Latest News

Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball
Officials advising people to be cautious during NYE celebrations
Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of...
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
In this file photo, former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis sits with David Moore and David Ermold...
Couple asks judge to sanction Kim Davis’s legal team; trial date for damages could be set soon
Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over...
‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s