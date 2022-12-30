Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky man was killed in a late-night house fire on Thursday.

Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty in Casey County.

“We got called out around 11 o’clock to a structure fire, and they said it was entrapment. When we arrived there, the structure was fully involved. We got the fire knocked down and found the victim in the rear of the house,” said Chief Troy Sanders with the Poplar Springs Fire Department.

The coroner identified the man as 78-year-old DeWayne Whited. Officials said he was found in the living room area of the home.

“It’s hard to work a fire like that anytime of the year. I just tell everyone to pray for that family. That is what they need,” Sanders added.

Firefighters were on the scene until about 3 a.m. Friday.

DeWayne Whited’s son said his father served in the National Guard. He also worked with small engines and as an electrician.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

