School heavily damaged by July flooding set to re-open to students in January

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some students forced out of their school by a natural disaster this summer will return to it after Christmas break.

On Friday, officials with Letcher County Schools announced starting on Monday, January 2nd, Martha Jane Potter Elementary will re-open.

In a Facebook post, school system leaders thanked the parents and community for their support and patience while repairs were made.

Due to damage at West Whitesburg Elementary (WWE), Whitesburg Middle School (WMS) and Martha Jane Potter (MJP) Elementary, students at those schools had to share space with other schools that were spared from the flooding back in July.

WWE and WMS were on the same campus before the flood and students from those schools are still sharing space at Letcher County Central High School and Cowan Elementary.

