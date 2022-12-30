School heavily damaged by July flooding set to re-open to students in January

Officials with Letcher County Schools announced Friday Martha Jane Potter Elementary, which was...
Officials with Letcher County Schools announced Friday Martha Jane Potter Elementary, which was heavily damaged in July's flooding, will re-open on January 2nd, 2023.(Dakota Makres)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some students forced out of their school by a natural disaster this summer will return to it after Christmas break.

On Friday, officials with Letcher County Schools announced starting on Monday, January 2nd, Martha Jane Potter Elementary will re-open.

In a Facebook post, school system leaders thanked the parents and community for their support and patience while repairs were made.

Due to damage at West Whitesburg Elementary (WWE), Whitesburg Middle School (WMS) and Martha Jane Potter (MJP) Elementary, students at those schools had to share space with other schools that were spared from the flooding back in July.

WWE and WMS were on the same campus before the flood and students from those schools are still sharing space at Letcher County Central High School and Cowan Elementary.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit filed over Magoffin County school bus crash
Destiny McMillion
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
Photo Courtesy: Rowan County Coroner's Office Facebook
Man killed in Rowan County crash

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Weekend Forecast: Mild temps carry us through final days of 2022, rain chances return for New Year’s Eve
Woman killed in Logan County crash
Woman killed in Logan County crash
Woman killed in Logan County crash
Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured
lawsuit
Magoffin Co Lawsuit