Scattered showers return to close out 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2022 looks to end on a soggy note, but above-average temperatures will continue into the new year.

Tonight through Saturday night

Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way! We remain dry through the evening, but clouds will start to increase. Into tonight, scattered showers will be possible, especially late. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Showers are likely on New Year’s Eve under a mostly cloudy sky, and some of the rain could be heavy at times. You will need the rain gear if you have any Saturday plans. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Into Saturday night, rain should start to taper off. Many people have plans for New Year’s Eve night, and we can not completely rule out a stray shower or two, but most of us look to stay dry. Temperatures bottom out in the lower-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Staying Mild to Start 2023

The forecast looks dry and comfortable to start 2023. High temperatures top out in the lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the upper-40s.

Most of your Monday looks dry, but rain chances are going to increase into Monday night. Another mild day is on tap! Highs reach the mid-60s by Monday afternoon, and overnight lows only dip into the mid-50s.

Our next weather system looks to roll through the region by Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures soar into the upper-60s for most of us, but a few places may reach the lower-70s!

Scattered showers look to linger into Wednesday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the lower-60s, but lows tumble into the upper-30s by Wednesday night.

Cooler Weather Ahead

Cooler temperatures look to return by this time next week. Highs on Thursday top out in the lower-40s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows tumble into the lower-30s.

We look to stay dry and cool on Friday. Again, temperatures look to reach the lower-40s, and lows look to fall into the lower-30s.

