Officials advising people to be cautious during NYE celebrations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ball will soon drop at Times Square in New York City, but local officials are only raising their awareness.

“We have a plan, and we ask the public that they have a plan, and be smart also if alcohol is involved,” Prestonsburg PD Public Affairs Officer Brad Caldwell said.

That plan includes increased presence on the roads.

“There will be road checks periodically throughout the night. Those will be advertised,” Brad Caldwell said.

Holiday parties can also trigger issues from the past, something addiction recovery groups pay special attention to.

“I feel that it’s important to stay around people who are in recovery. There are fellowships and churches that have celebrations that are for people in recovery that are people who are clean,” Chad Clemons, owner of Key Recovery Solutions, said.

With resolutions often becoming a topic for the New Year’s holiday, Clemons said those can be good reminders to stay away from triggers, even if they are fun.

“I think about how my life has changed, and how good my life is compared to how it was when I was using and got clean back in 2011,” he said.

Between road checks and text messages, leaders are trying to keep people out of harm’s way as the holiday season finishes up.

