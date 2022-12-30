Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023.

Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks.

State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back to work bill.”

The length of unemployment benefits depends on the state’s unemployment rate. The lower the rate the shorter the time for benefits, but if unemployment inches up so will benefits.

It’s the biggest change in Kentucky unemployment rules in 84 years.

