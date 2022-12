High School Scoreboard - December 29, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High School basketball tournaments continue to chug along as 2022 draws to a close.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge (St. George) , VA 57, Perry County Central 54, Ashland Invitational Tournament

Collins 62, Lincoln County 47, Ashland Invitational Tournament

Newport Central Catholic 98, Williamsburg 82, Bill Perkins Holiday Classic

Bishop England (Charleston) SC 56, Lawrence County 36, Carolina Invitational

Johnson Central 47, Greenup County 42, Carolina Invitational

Jenkins 62, Hurley, VA 45, Cavalier Christmas Classic

Jackson County 74, Claiborne (New Tazewell), TN 65, Chain Rock Classic

Pineville, 66, Gallatin County, 61, Chain Rock Classic

Prestonsburg, 70, Middlesboro, 55, Chain Rock Classic

Frederick Douglass, 62, Harlan, 53, Dan Swartz Classic

Pulaski County, 77, Perry, OH, 56, Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic

South Laurel, 52, Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee), GA, 43, Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic

Mercer County, 83, Knox Central, 28, Ellis Trucking Christmas Classic

Corbin, 65, Newport, 52, Grace Health Cumberland Falls Invitational

Avon, IN, 63, Betsy Layne, 48, Mountain Schoolboy Classic

Huntington, WV, 72, Floyd Central, 71, Mountain Schoolboy Classic

Magoffin County, 58, South Gibson (Medina), TN, 45, Mountain Schoolboy Classic

Pike County Central, 67, Breathitt County, 65, Mountain Schoolboy Classic

South Gibson (Medina), TN, 60, Belfry, 39, Mountain Schoolboy Classic

Shelby Valley, 60, Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] (Coeburn), VA, 38, Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic

Paintsville, 73, Estill County, 70, Railroad Classic

Trimble County, 55, Leslie County, 51, Ray Zellar Christmas Classic

Great Crossing, 74, Pikeville, 57, Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic

Harlan County, 60, Sardis (Boaz), AL, 26, Smoky Mountain Winter Classic

Evangel Christian, 67, Southwestern, 33, Trojan Hoops Holiday Classic

Clay County, 68, Logan County, 61

Somerset,75, Somerset Christian School, 61

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

North Laurel, 84, Chattooga (Summerville), GA, 39, ASA Christmas Clash

Bishop Brossart, 59, Perry County Central, 51, Berea Holiday Classic

Clay County, 49, Paul Laurence Dunbar, 38, Berea Holiday Classic

Floyd Central, 65, Harlan, 54, Berea Holiday Classic

Jackson County, 56, Berea, 36, Berea Holiday Classic

Madison Central, 65, Corbin, 56, Berea Holiday Classic

Lynn Camp, 50, Grace Christian Academy (Franklin), TN, 42, Bill Perkins Holiday Classic

Williamsburg, 69, Jellico, TN, 44, Bill Perkins Holiday Classic

Johnson Central, 43, Stall (Charleston), SC, 26, Carolina Invitational

Lawrence County, 62, Hilton Head Christian Academy (Hilton Head Island), SC, 34, Carolina Invitational

Harlan County, 51, Pineville, 46, Chain Rock Classic

John Hardin, 55, Middlesboro, 28, Chain Rock Classic

Estill County, 54, Fleming County, 40 City Between the Lakes Christmas Classic

Paintsville, 45, Ridgeview (Clintwood), VA, 43, City Between the Lakes Christmas Classic

Martin County 60, Hopkins County Central, 56, Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic

Montgomery County, 60, Pulaski County, 45, Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic

Dickson County (Dickson), TN, 69, Leslie County, 55, Hilton Sandestin Beach Blowout

Elliott County, 56, Shelby Valley, 44, Ryan Keeton ExP Realty Ohio River Classic

Huntington St. Joseph Prep (Huntington), WV, 53, East Carter, 49, Ryan Keeton ExP Realty Ohio River Classic

Raceland, 66, Magoffin County, 49 , Ryan Keeton ExP Realty Ohio River Classic

Bell County, 68, Sardis (Boaz), AL, 35, Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic

Owsley County, 69, Burton (Norton), VA, 46, Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic

Southwestern, 51, Soddy Daisy, TN, 33, Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic

Knott County Central, 56, Powell County, 46

