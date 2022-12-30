Community experiences water outages

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CRUM, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week, running water has been unreliable for households across our region.

In Wayne County, for example, water has been off and on as crews work to repair water lines.

During the last few days, Wayne County Emergency Management posted several updates on their Facebook page -- keeping people posted about why their water is off and alternative sources for water, such as a water buffalo placed at the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department substation in Crum.

We spoke with one Crum neighbor who says he has had to rely on getting water from neighbors, as well as his local fire department.

Water has gradually been coming back on throughout the community, with neighbors hoping the running water stays consistent.

“It was frustrating not having water, but I knew they [crews] were working on it. Just have to be patient in times like this. Sometimes it’s hard, but you have to do what you have to do. Can’t control what mother nature has out there for us,” Duane King said.

