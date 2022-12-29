Year In Review: Historic July flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for several hours as they tracked the latest weather conditions and flooding reports across our region.

”We have literally talked about this all week long,” said Brandon Robinson during our coverage that night. “We were hoping this wouldn’t happen, we really were, we knew this would be a potential historic flood,” he added. “You see the results, the video is the proof.”

The WYMT First Alert Weather Team issued a dire warning as our parking lot filled with water. We told our viewers to stay indoors as flash flooding emergencies kept coming into our weather center.

”Look at that water, just pouring out of there, this a house on a hill on Highland Avenue the Turner house,” said Robinson. “Look at that raging water,” he added. “It is still pouring,” said Cameron Aaron. “This situation is bad, I don’t know how else to say it, it’s bad,” Robinson said.

It was not until daybreak that we saw the destruction of mother nature’s wrath. The damage spread across our region from Breathitt County to the Big Sandy.

Families were rescued from rushing waters. In helicopters, the National Guard lifted people out of their homes, or for some, off their roofs. Words cannot adequately describe what people saw and endured.

”It’s just like I said, there’s no words, it’s just hard to imagine,” said Kevin Breeding in Letcher County. “There’s nothing really you can do, we are just glad we got out.”

“Went over next door to the big house because my mom’s there because she has Parkinson’s,” said Rebecca Ramey in Perry County. “We had to worry about getting her upstairs, but the water was coming over the bridge over there, and you can see all the debris broke through the fences.”

As quickly as flood water rose, it went down nearly as fast.

”This is the worst thing that has happened to me since my husband passed away 13 years ago,” said Sandy Banks in Letcher County. “I just feel kind of helpless.”

Help was already here, with more on the way to the mountains. Flood relief donation centers were set up across the region. Fellow Eastern Kentuckians held their own relief efforts along with churches.

”It’s unbelievable, from rescuing people from out of their homes through the flood to seeing the need,” said Jamie Hatton, Letcher County Attorney. “Seeing the people covered in mud, the only thing they own in the world is the muddy clothes on their back.”

In the next few days and weeks, families began mucking out their homes, gutting entire living spaces. The Slone family in Knott County told WYMT in late August they were used to flooding near their home, but never like we witnessed in July. The family’s home was gutted after nearly four inches of water got inside.

”God has blessed us tremendously with the people and the help that they put in our lives,” said Ken Slone.

As families began rebuilding, state leaders were on the ground meeting with those families, hearing their needs and seeing what was left of their homes.

”We just passed a house where there is a lady inside whose house is totaled just down the block, it’s just she already got all her stuff out,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during a news conference in Whitesburg just days after the flood.

The Eastern Kentucky spirit was seen time and time again with neighbors helping neighbors.

”This whole place. I had no idea I lived in a community of heroes,” said Rep. Angie Hatton (D-Whitesburg). “We did know Eastern Kentucky is full of amazing people and it is an amazing place to live and I promise, come hell or high water, it will be again.”

It is the perseverance of those impacted by flooding that will take Eastern Kentucky to the finish line.

“As heartbreaking as it was, what gave us hope was seeing Kentuckians helping other Kentuckians,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “It is the best of who we are and the entire commonwealth got to see it, the country got to see it,” she added. “That is why we are so committed we stand with folks until this job is done.”

