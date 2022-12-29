Wrapping up 2022 on a mild note, rain chances return for New Year’s Eve

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We got a little warmer than we expected to yesterday and it looks like the same thing is going to happen the next couple of days before we end the year on a soggy note.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures will likely be all over the place as you head out the door this morning. There is a chance we could see a 20 degree difference between the ridges and the valleys. Some spots will be in the low 20s while others will be in the low 40s. All of us will see sunshine to start the day and some clouds to end it. It could be a bit breezy at times this afternoon and those winds will be out of the southwest, which is a warm wind. Because of that, I bumped our highs up a couple of degrees, taking us into the low 60s today.

Look for partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

You mark my word, we will pay for this pleasant weather sometime in the next few months. We already put a down payment on it Christmas weekend with those frigid temperatures. For your Friday, I think we stay dry for much of the day, but clouds and stray showers increase late. Highs will again top out in the low 60s. Rain chances come back into play Friday night, but I think they stay scattered. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

The last day of 2022 can be summed up in one word: Soggy. Look for chances for heavy rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. I can’t say it will be an all-day washout, but I think it will rain more than it won’t. Highs will still be well above average, topping out in the mid to upper 50s even with the rain. We will drop into the mid-40s overnight as we slip into the new year.

The first day of 2023 looks dry with a few clouds in the morning and some sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures quickly rebound back to near 60 for highs before dropping into the upper 40s for overnight lows.

While I think Monday will be mainly dry, I can’t rule out a chance of some late-day rain chances. Highs soar right back into the mid-60s. Tuesday continues to trend soggy with heavy rain and strong storms still on the table. We should know in a couple of more days what we could see in terms of how strong. We will keep you posted!

Meanwhile, enjoy the next couple of days!

