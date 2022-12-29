Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges

Destiny McMillion
Destiny McMillion(Leslie Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning.

Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area.

The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time, police said the woman got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

A deputy saw the stolen truck in the Stinnett community and tried to pull it over. Officers said that is when the woman refused to stop and “took off at a high rate of speed” toward Harlan County on U.S. 421.

The woman, identified as Destiny McMillion, 24, of Baxter, later stopped at a home on Bigelow Road where she jumped out and took off on foot. Deputies said she left the truck in neutral which rolled back, hit and damaged a deputy’s cruiser.

The deputy arrested McMillion after a short foot chase.

McMillion was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center. She faces a host of charges relating to the incident.

