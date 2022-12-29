Winter weather caused ‘major’ water line breaks for City of Hazard, crews working on repairs

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Hazard Utilities provided an update on its water situation Wednesday morning.

Officials said the recent arctic blast caused major breaks throughout the city’s water system.

July’s flooding caused the city to lose water lines and left the water system susceptible to freezing. Officials said many of their lines froze and broke. As pipes thawed and water began to flow, it emptied water tanks and made breaks more noticeable.

City crews and contractors are working to fix leaks. Once they are fixed, water tanks will begin filling up.

There is no timeframe for the repairs to be completed as breaks are continuing to happen.

The city apologized for delays in its updates.

As of Thursday afternoon, here is an update on water conditions in certain sections of the county:

