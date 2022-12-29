People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county.

Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days.

“Emergency management did a handout, and people like us didn’t know about it until the water was gone. And we’ve got people right here, in this area, that are on a very limited income, that don’t have five dollars for a case of water, but we get nothing. Nothing brought out. We pay for the service, they need to provide it, ” he said.

Loughery said he and his family have had to resort to pulling water out of a nearby creek to flush their toilet.

Martin County water officials said they are fixing the issue quicker this year compared to recent years, but their water system is outdated and they do not have the funding to replace it.

They asked, if you notice a leak, call (606)-298-3885. You can follow their Facebook page for more updates.

