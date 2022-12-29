People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues

WATER OUTAGE INEZ MARTIN COUNTY KENTUCKY
WATER OUTAGE INEZ MARTIN COUNTY KENTUCKY(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county.

Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days.

“Emergency management did a handout, and people like us didn’t know about it until the water was gone. And we’ve got people right here, in this area, that are on a very limited income, that don’t have five dollars for a case of water, but we get nothing. Nothing brought out. We pay for the service, they need to provide it, ” he said.

Loughery said he and his family have had to resort to pulling water out of a nearby creek to flush their toilet.

Martin County water officials said they are fixing the issue quicker this year compared to recent years, but their water system is outdated and they do not have the funding to replace it.

They asked, if you notice a leak, call (606)-298-3885. You can follow their Facebook page for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
David Davies died Wednesday morning at his home in Harlan.
Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies dies at 87
Betty Fields
Harlan County woman found safe
hospital beds
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital

Latest News

WYMT 2022 Year in Review
WYMT 2022 Year in Review
David Davies died Wednesday morning at his home in Harlan.
Funeral arrangements announced for Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies
Lawsuit filed over Magoffin County school bus crash
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, December 15.
WATCH: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update